The so-called assisted dying bill - which will define conditions like diabetes and anorexia as “terminal illnesses” that qualify for state suicide - represents the velvet glove coming off the iron fist of genocide, as the state fully reveals itself.

What can we do to effectively resist this ruthless assault, defend each other, and fight back?

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

