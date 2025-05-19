“Persecuted political prisoner”, Lucy Connolly, has received enormous amounts of media attention, both mainstream and alternative.

When the system goes all out to make us focus on an event like this, it’s often because they’ve staged it.

In this article, I explore if that’s the case here, and if it is - if Connolly is a crisis actor performing in a world stage production - how is she getting paid?

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

(With an emphatic meow from Jack the cat at the end!)

1× 0:00 -16:14

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.