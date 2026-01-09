Miri’s Massive Missives

2d

In unrelated news, was listening to R4 Today prog this morning, and noticed that what used to be Kiev KEE-EV, has started to retreat from the recently introduced KEEVE pronunciation, and today, in the BBC studio newsreader's hands it's now morphed into KEEEEEE-ev, with the '-ev' just lightly pencilled in at the end. The Ukraine correspondent was sticking with KEEVE this morning, but it's perhaps only a question of time before he gets the hard word from Bush House.

(There is little doubt that Belfield was banged up and sent to a succession of appallingly managed prisons and met and describes lots of old lags, dodgy screws and bent probation wimmin! He may well be being schmoozed and co-opted by Bridgen et al, that's my guess, as he has a very popular following. At longer odds it might be that he's some kind of sleeper govt asset, see British Forces Radio, BBC and his time in Kenya. Who knows really?

I think there are probably quite a few people floating around in the 'faux dissident' milieu who believe the person they're talking to is the 'useful idiot' and not themselves.

In yet more unrelated news, Traitors is revealing that senior police officers and barristers don't know their arse from their elbows, that the general public through the lens of BBC casting aren't fit to be jurors, as they just bolt around like spooked sheep and that we need managing by some dark satanic overlord like Claudia. Is that a narrative?

Cheers Miri.

