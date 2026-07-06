AUDIO: The Birth of the Truth Movement...
The “truth movement” has been around for a long time, and is certainly a lot older than six. So why does the relentless revisionism that 2020 is “ground zero” persist? Who promoted this mischaracterisation, who benefits from it, and why..?
The audio version of this article is above, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.
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(Have to enter a One Time Passcode to comment on Substack these days.)
The labyrinth-esque conversation about who is controlled opposition is very interesting to me. I form my opinions based on information from some alternative podcasters …and I keep needing to burn the[ir] books.
For instance, on the 9 March interview with James Delingpole, Tania Edwards, apropos of nothing, denounced Catherine Austin Fitts referring to possible one-eyed Freemasonry symbolism on the Solari website some years ago. I like(d) Tania Edwards and enjoyed her interviews with James Delingpole and it troubled me to hear this allegation made against CAF who I also like and have been following since 2020 (when I ‘woke up’).
But Catherine Austin Fitts has been hobnobbing with Tucker Carlson, Andrew Bridgen (I sent your writings her way on more than one occasion), CHD’s Mary Holland (EGI?), Meryl Nass (bestie of Abby Rockefeller) and David A Hughes.
While listening to last week’s offering of Solari’s Money & Markets segment, CAF mentioned David A Hughes refers to some people as “sudden darlings” who come from nowhere and become the s/hero. 🤔 …exactly like Andrew Bridgen, actually, Catherine, and maybe even David himself!
James Delingpole was also kind of enthralled by David A Hughes and I commented below their 10 June 2025 interview on why I think David is, at best, disingenuous. (Luckily I didn’t spend money on any of David’s book offerings - 3 heavy hitters, apparently, all in the last few years! https://davidahughes.net/tag/books/ )
I also keep thinking what these people’s roles could be; like Bob Moran’s possibly being to keep us focussed on past issues in cartoon motion. Some could be casting doubt on an actual ‘good guy’, some could be revealing the method or amusingly promote Christianity. It is difficult to tell. Until you (and The Big Picture) get your teeth into it!