Miri’s Massive Missives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
acki's avatar
acki
14h

Miri I like listening to your audios, they are therapeutic, calming, full of logic & reasoning in these maddening times. Just last week a work colleague of mine showed me his new tattoo on his shoulder, a big red heart with Tommy Robinson enblazened accross it, I was like wtf?! Why?! and this guy is a big fella a macho man type. Not the type to have another man's name with a big red heart. Maybe I should get him to listen to your audios? He needs a sound dose of logic and reasoning. Completely bonkers. Thanks again for all your efforts!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Miri AF
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture