Every anti-establishment in history has been heavily infiltrated by the establishment, and that is truer than ever in the internet age. The extent of the infiltration, and the tactics used to subdue true dissent, have been vividly illustrated to me the last few weeks, and here I share my observations…

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

