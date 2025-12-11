My latest article has yet again been age-restricted, and given I don’t know why (Substack refuses to tell me, despite my directly asking, what content is driving the restrictions), it’s probably best not to risk another block with a detailed description, so let’s just say it’s about the systemic subversion of celebrations, by a group of people headed by someone who’s name is an anagram of Santa…

If the article is blocked for you here at Substack, please read it at my website, or listen to the audio version above (which as yet the age-restriction algorithm has not learned how to interpret!).