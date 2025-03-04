As new health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. publicly endorses the MMR for children, anti-vaxxers around the world are reeling in shock. Is this some sort of “strategic” 5D chess move…. Or is RFK simply revealing himself as the fraud many said he was?

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

1× 0:00 -24:49

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.