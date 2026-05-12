AUDIO: Reforming the Right at the Gaylord Texan Resort
In the kind of political analysis you won’t see on the news, I investigate the ramifications of the recent Reform electoral success, and how it connects to the Back To The Future movies, fake political assassinations, and, well, gaylords.
The audio version of this article is above, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.
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