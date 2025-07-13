Vegan meat, safe vaccine, benevolent dictatorship…. These are all contradictions in terms, but in Orwellian doublespeak land, it’s no wonder - after the heavy promotion of the first two - that the third is on its way… But how and why will the ruling classes attempt this?

