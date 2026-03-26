Miri’s Massive Missives

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Reneé Davis's avatar
Reneé Davis
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Spot on, once again, Miri!! Purple is simply becoming the new acceptable Blue, Green replaces Red and Yellows remain irrelevant. The supposed “swing” voters probably didn’t much much of a push towards leaning Purple. The ridiculous charade continues and meanwhile, I see with my own eyes every day in London that ordinary people are becoming less and less tolerant towards their fellow humans. I feel we’re becoming a melting pot, and we all know what happens when the puppet masters remove the lid!

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