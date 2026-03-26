AUDIO: Purple Reign
What is it with the colour purple (I hated that book at school) and how does it connect to the Evil Antisemitic Ambulance Atrocity? The latest in an oh-so predictable scripted series of “antisemitic terror attacks”…
The audio version of this article is above, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.
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Spot on, once again, Miri!! Purple is simply becoming the new acceptable Blue, Green replaces Red and Yellows remain irrelevant. The supposed “swing” voters probably didn’t much much of a push towards leaning Purple. The ridiculous charade continues and meanwhile, I see with my own eyes every day in London that ordinary people are becoming less and less tolerant towards their fellow humans. I feel we’re becoming a melting pot, and we all know what happens when the puppet masters remove the lid!