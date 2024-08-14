AUDIO: Propagandist Paper Tigers
If you are a child under the age of 12, your chances of being violently assaulted by a knife-wielding stranger are so low they are effectively zero.
So what should we make of the blanket media coverage alleging multiple such events have occurred in the last two weeks?
The audio version of this article is below, and for the written version, please see here.
Thanks for listening! This article was originally published at miriaf.co.uk, which is entirely reader-supported, with no paywalls, adverts, or wealthy corporate backers, meaning your support is what powers this site to keep going. If you enjoyed this article, and would like to read more in the future, please consider…
1. Subscribing monthly at Substack or via Patreon (where paid subscribers can comment on posts)
2. Making a one-off contribution via BuyMeACoffee
3. Contributing in either way via bank transfer to Nat West, account number 30835984, sort code 54-10-27, account name FINCH MA
Your support is what allows these articles to keep being created and is enormously appreciated. Thank you.
Miri’s Massive Missives is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.