It seems the propaganda press is very keen for us to believe that the UK is so awash with dangerous knife criminals that we are never safe: not when minding our own business on the train, not when innocently waiting for a bus, not even when we - that most beloved of British pastimes - walk the dog.

Why are they trying to propagate this extraordinary level of fear, and what are the key agenda items this propagandist assault fulfils?

