Miri’s Massive Missives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trevor John's avatar
Trevor John
3h

Re Media…

Mediate:

To effect or convey as an intermediate agent or mechanism.

The media is a mechanism for conveying the required narrative to the populace

It has nothing whatsoever to do with truth, even if truths do occasionally make an appearance. Rat poison is 99% nutrition…that’s why the rats eat it

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Miri AF · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture