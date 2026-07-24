AUDIO: OMG, Andy Burnham's wife's dress...
Whether the subject is fashion or felony, the media is expertly skilled at manipulating audiences to think and behave as it desires.
Just as they want people squabbling over a dress, they want them to believe the establishment took out Ann Widdecombe.
Why?
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Re Media…
Mediate:
To effect or convey as an intermediate agent or mechanism.
The media is a mechanism for conveying the required narrative to the populace
It has nothing whatsoever to do with truth, even if truths do occasionally make an appearance. Rat poison is 99% nutrition…that’s why the rats eat it