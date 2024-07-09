“Covid” showed us how susceptible people can be to psy-ops, and how clever programming and hypnotic techniques can make people believe things that blatantly aren’t true, and do things blatantly not in their interests.

But Covid wasn’t the overlords’ first rodeo. They’ve been at this a long time, and one particularly pernicious psy-op is one even most of us “awake” have fallen for at some point - and far too many are still falling for now…

The audio version of this article is below, and for the written version, please see here.