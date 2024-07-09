“Covid” showed us how susceptible people can be to psy-ops, and how clever programming and hypnotic techniques can make people believe things that blatantly aren’t true, and do things blatantly not in their interests.
But Covid wasn’t the overlords’ first rodeo. They’ve been at this a long time, and one particularly pernicious psy-op is one even most of us “awake” have fallen for at some point - and far too many are still falling for now…
Thanks Miri 👍🏻
The ‘system’ may well be rigged in as much that the public are steered by the media into thinking there’s only two choices.
The campaign funding process also heavily favours the parties with the highest financial backing as it allows them to get their message out. Every time I mentioned to friends & family that I was voting for The Heritage Party no one had even heard of them, and that’s obviously due to lack of funding and lack of media coverage.
However, despite the flaws in the campaign process and bias in the media, it’s a fact that there are numerous options on a ballot paper, no one forces people to only choose between red or blue, and every one of those votes is counted.
I accept that it’s ultimately their choice but I’ve found it frustrating seeing so many truthers on Twitter ‘justifying’ why they didn’t vote.
There’s certainly irony in using ‘globalist’ platforms to keep trotting out the ‘don’t vote’ mantra. We all know Twitter heavily shadow bans accounts but does that stop the ‘don’t vote’ group from still using it?
YouTube bans video content makers (as you know personally) but does that stop the ‘don’t vote’ group from using it? What’s the difference, why is the ‘we won’t play their game’ argument not applied to globalist platforms that censor truth but must apply to elections?
Not complying with tyranny will always be the best way to fight back but that doesn’t mean we can’t also use ‘their’ voting system to change things. It certainly won’t be easy but I don’t see any downside in trying.