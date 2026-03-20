We have a new pantomime pandemic in the UK, but this one is PG-13, said to be primarily affecting young people - therefore, causing a particularly panicked reaction in the populace.

Rest assured there is no actual contagion, and it’s just another behaviour modification exercise from the same sinister screenwriters who gave us “covid” - although they have some slightly different goals in mind with this one.

The audio version of this article is above, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.