AUDIO: Meat me half-way...
In which I tackle the most contentious conspiracy of all… what we put on our plate (and who influences us to put it there).
The audio version of this article is above, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.
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I would argue that we do not have a digestive environment similar to a carnivore. Carnivores have much shorter and simpler digestive systems compared to herbivores or frugivores. Apparently, (according to AI, that is) the digestive tract of carnivores is typically 5-6 times their body length, while in herbivores it is around 10-12 times.
We are able to eat meat - we were designed that way in order to survive times of drought or flood where vegetation is scarce, but it's not our ideal food. Meat generally takes longer to digest than many other foods. Nobody in their right mind would think that storing meat in a warm, dark and moist environment for hours on end is a good idea and yet that is exactly what happens in our digestive tract. The food transit time typically takes 24 to 72 hours in healthy adults. The transit time for a carnivore, however, such as a dog, is roughly 6-8 hours.
Another factor that so few people seem to take into account is the way most of us get our food nowadays. Fruit and vegetables are so intensively farmed: grown in depleted soils and usually laden with pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, etc. making them, for the most part, fairly toxic to the human body - what kills bugs, etc. also kills us! This is why, I believe, people can feel better (albeit temporarily) eating a carnivore diet because they are not consuming so many poisons.
I usually agree with most things Miri says, but I find this particular article very poorly researched. The historical ruling classes often ate very rich diets which is clearly evidenced by their poor health, many being overweight, disease-ridden and sickly. It was the poor classes, eating their porridge and gruel, that managed to survive working like slaves and existing in filthy and dangerous living conditions. Fertility is another great indicator. The ruling classes of the past on their rich, high fat diets often faced fertility challenges, whereas the poorer classes on their supposedly poor diets had no problem in that department.
It's patently clear that human beings were meant to be frugivores. Fruit is, by and large, the only things we humans can eat as it is, i.e. no cooking, seasoning, drying, etc. required. People rave about the carnivore diet, but how many of those people would be happy to kill an animal and then eat it raw? Not many, I think. Vegetables are another survival food - we can eat them, but on the whole they need to be cooked and seasoned to make them palatable.
People struggle with their health now for a number of reasons, the main one being that despite rising costs, we are still able to eat a fairly rich diet, not dissimilar to the ruling classes of old, and a great many people choose to indulge themselves in this way, but those who do research what the best diet for human beings is are unable to thrive (I’m talking about in the UK in particular) because our natural food (fruit) is being poisoned.
Just as a side note, our bread and flour goods are also being actively poisoned now. For a long time the UK (and US) governments have been making it mandatory for all white flour and most wholemeal flour to be 'fortified' with various poisonous additives supposedly for our health. It is now adding to that mandatory additive list with insisting that all non-wholemeal flour should include folic acid. This is why people in this country are finding it increasingly difficult to tolerate any breads or flour goods.