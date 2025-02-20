Madeleine McCann, an instantly recognisable household name, is back in the headlines yet again this week, with new “bombshell claims” from alleged Madeleine faker, Julia Wendell, regarding her biological relationship to the McCanns.

In light of this, I reprised my January 2024 article outlining my theory that Madeleine (or rather, the actress playing her) would be found alive, and that this discovery would be used against the public - and alternative researchers in particular - in a number of sinister ways.

I updated my article when I posted it on Tuesday to reflect new developments, but even in the two days since then, there have been new developments still, in that Julia Wendell is being plastered across all the headlines for the second time this week, as she has been dramatically arrested (or rather, ARRESTED, as the Daily Mail has it) as she touches down in the UK…

This is nail-biting, edge-of-your-seat, epic crime drama stuff, folks!

So what is actually going on?

The audio version of my theory is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

1× 0:00 -21:50

