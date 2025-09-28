Miri’s Massive Missives

Reneé Davis
5h

You’ve once again hit the nail on the head here! Hats off too to Bob Moran for calling out the BS. If I had a tenner for every person I’ve implored to watch Years & Years since I first saw it in 2019, I’d be a very rich lady. It’s my personal belief that this was pure revelation of the method in its most fundamental form. It’s literally got everything and people should pay close attention (I’ve watched it 4 times now and spot extra things with each rewatch). The scene where the grandma starts off by saying “it all began with those self-checkouts at the supermarkets” brings me out in goosebumps!

