Do a news search for ‘Madeleine McCann’, and you will see the nearly two-decade old child abduction drama is back in the headlines yet again, this time surrounding a new Channel 4 production “investigating new evidence”.

Is this how real crime is dealt with?

Or is this whole saga one big, sensationalist soap opera?

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

