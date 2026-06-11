Some strange conspira-shenanigans are once again afoot with the high-profile conspiracist, Richard D. Hall, and those whose who most prominently endorse and promote his theories. There appears to, unsurprisingly, be an agenda at play, and here I explore further what it might be…

The audio version of this article is above, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

(*Please note that since composing this article, Iain Davis responded to me on Twitter to clarify that his book is still available, although others claim when they try to buy it, the sale won’t go through.)