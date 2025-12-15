Miri’s Massive Missives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Marsh's avatar
Andrew Marsh
2h

Very interesting.

I am also a subscriber, yet have to 'age verify' ID.

So, Substack are not quite telling the truth. Again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nathalie Urrutibehety's avatar
Nathalie Urrutibehety
just now

As sharp as ever 🙂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Miri AF · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture