It now representing the most-watched UK Netflix show ever, ‘Adolescence’ is obviously engaging in some serious social engineering. So, how is the mass mind being manipulated this time, what’s the connection to a certain “national treasure’s” 1970’s childhood, and how does Freud fit into it..?

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here

1× 0:00 -15:34

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.