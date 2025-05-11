Dr Casey Means is dominating the debate across mainstream and alternative media alike, due to her wildly improbable appointment as Surgeon General, which has succeeded in displeasing just about everyone.

It’s not just her disinclination to criticise vaccines that’s the problem, though. The tentacles of deception extend much further, as we clearly see when we delve into the business and investment interests of Casey Means (and her brother, Calley).

Why have these character been installed into such prominent positions, and do we spy spooks?

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

