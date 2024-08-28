It’s big news in the conspiraverse that vaccine sceptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sensationally suspended his own presidential campaign to endorse “father of the vaccine”, Donald Trump.

Is this, as many high-profile alternative commentators claim, good news for us “conspiracy theorists”…. or might there be a more nefarious hidden agenda at play?

The audio version of this article is below, and for the written version, please see here.