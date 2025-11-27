AUDIO: C.S. Lewis and the Freud mind-control dynasty
In what is officially the most controversial article I’ve ever written (not because of what my readers said about it, but because Substack slapped it with an age-restriction block - more on that coming soon), I explore some very strange, and likely sinister, connections between the beloved children’s author, C.S. Lewis, and the Freud family.
The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see the piece here at my website - and please remember, if Substack ever limits your access to any of my content, that all my articles are also available at my website, miriaf.co.uk
Thanks for listening! This article was originally published at miriaf.co.uk. Miri AF Substack and website are entirely reader-supported publications, with no paywalls, adverts, or wealthy corporate backers, meaning your support is what powers this work to keep going. If you enjoyed this article, and would like to read more in the future, please consider…
1. Subscribing monthly at Patreon or Substack (where paid subscribers can comment on posts)
2. Making a one-off contribution via BuyMeACoffee
3. Contributing in either way via bank transfer to Nat West, account number 30835984, sort code 54-10-27, account name FINCH MA
Your support is what allows these articles to keep being created and is enormously appreciated. Thank you!
Miri’s Massive Missives is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It would appear the activists of Ofcom are big fans, although nobody knows of what.
No need to discuss - it might be non-crime non-hate non-crime, um, crime.
These people!? ..they are so weird