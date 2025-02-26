Increasingly, people are recognising (and many are encouraging) a social shift from left to right. However, is this an authentic change, being driven by true advocates of social conservatism and its corollaries of tradition and religion? Or is something more subversive at play…?

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

1× 0:00 -15:40

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.