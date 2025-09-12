The media tells us that iconic conservative firebrand, Charlie Kirk, has been assassinated.

But as the media lies a lot, and as the world - particularly politics - really is a stage, it is incumbent on us to ask some salient questions…

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

