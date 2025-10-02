Candace Owens is currently popularising two very prominent, polarising, and most likely, completely wrong “conspiracy theories” on the world stage. One involving Charlie Kirk, the other Brigitte Macron.

Why is she doing this and what’s her real goal?

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

1× 0:00 -11:40

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.