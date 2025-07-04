In classic lockstep strategy, the media is suddenly saturated with stories of those who used natural therapies to treat a cancer diagnosis, and - it is alleged - promptly died.

With intentional echoes of the Belle Gibson scandal in Australia, the UK media is now putting a laser focus on the story of Paloma Shemirani, daughter of “conspiracist” Kate, who allegedly died after rejecting conventional treatment in favour of her mother’s “quackery”.

But what’s the real story… and the real agenda?

The audio version of this article is below, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.

