How do the recent LA mansion fires connect to a significant (and quite shocking) Hollywood event of five years ago, and what do these two interlinked incidents tell us about the future of media, celebrity, and the very nature of reality itself?
And how…. does it all connect to hippopotami?
The audio version of this article is above, and for the fully-referenced written version, please see here.
Thanks for listening! This article was originally published at miriaf.co.uk, which is entirely reader-supported, with no paywalls, adverts, or wealthy corporate backers, meaning your support is what powers this site to keep going. If you enjoyed this article, and would like to read more in the future, please consider…
1. Subscribing monthly at Substack (where paid subscribers can comment on posts)
2. Making a one-off contribution via BuyMeACoffee
3. Contributing in either way via bank transfer to Nat West, account number 30835984, sort code 54-10-27, account name FINCH MA
Your support is what allows these articles to keep being created and is enormously appreciated. Thank you.
Miri’s Massive Missives is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is excellent. One question I had was “why would Hollywood celebrities go along with their mansions and land being destroyed/confiscated?”
Well @Terry Wolfe may have an answer.
In his article https://open.substack.com/pub/winterchristian/p/justice-waits-for-opportunity?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=kp9jy
Wolfe points out that the Jeffrey Epstein expose went full throttle in 2019…just before the Covid Psyop. A message to the Elite to go along with the deception or their involvement with Epstein will be exposed.
Enter PDiddy arrest last Fall. A message to Hollywood that, we are reclaiming your mansions and land and you aren’t going to say boo about it. From Wolfe’s article:
“This is setting up another big psyop. Just like with Jeffery Epstein, there is a client list somewhere, and evidence which incriminates important people around the world, and they are being set up to push for another new psyop. If you recall, it’s not a coincidence that the Trump administration locked up Epstein and pushed for the client list to be revealed leading up to the COVID-19 psyop. They needed the cooperation of hundreds of important figures in the public sphere to legitimize their criminal conspiracy against America. Celebrities, CEOs, lawyers, judges, governors, and doctors were falling into line, and although only a fraction of them were properly blackmailed, it can get the dominos falling in the right direction. The CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch now gets arrested and publicly humiliated like this, and it sends a message to everyone else involved: you’re now on notice. In this scenario, there is a major plan being organized behind the scenes like COVID-19, and the perpetrators are being blackmailed into playing their part.”