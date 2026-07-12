In the same way that Henry Nowak was our George Floyd.

In my article of July 7th, entitled ‘Everything is STILL a publicity stunt for Reform‘, I wrote:

“The establishment knows that faith and trust in it is at an all-time low following the covid fiasco, so, in order to re-engage apathetic and distrustful voters, and gain their consent for the next desired administration (Reform), that administration has to be styled as “anti-establishment”. It’s the same playbook as Donald Trump, so we can expect the same onslaught of staged fakery to surround Farage as we saw with Trump, as we get closer and closer to the elections (Clacton and then the GE).“ [Emphasis added.]

Two days later, it was announced that Reform spokesperson and high-profile public figure, Ann Widdecombe, had been found dead in her home in an apparent murder.

The alleged murder is receiving wall-to-wall coverage in the national press and social media users are talking about virtually nothing else.

Consequently, this event fits both of my razors:

If you know their name, they’re in the game;

If it’s headline news, it’s a ruse.

(For newer readers, what I mean by these ‘razors’ is more fully explained here.)

Even in these early stages, when not all “evidence” (or alleged evidence) has yet been made available, the Widdecombe “murder” already ticks most boxes of a staged event, including the idea that, in an active murder investigation, the police give frequent sensationalist updates to the national press.

Which, of course, they would not do in a real case, as it could prejudice both the investigation and the subsequent trial.

Nevertheless, Widdecombe’s “murder” was all over the papers instantly, giving the public intricate details of the supposed investigation, including details about potential culprits.

This simply isn’t how real murders - much less suspected political assassinations - are dealt with.

As I wrote in a previous article:

“The press is strictly prohibited from reporting on crimes and alleged perpetrators in such a way that might prevent them from receiving a fair trial. As lots of high-profile coverage about alleged perpetrators and the circumstances of the crime they are accused of could obviously have such an effect, it’s always very suspicious when the media runs a huge campaign about an event and a perpetrator, before the perpetrator has been convicted in court.

This is particularly so following the Leveson Inquiry, in which the practices of the police in releasing details of investigations to the press were examined. Lord Justice Leveson’s report into the culture, practices and ethics of the press (published 29 November 2012), recommended that “save in exceptional and clearly identified circumstances (for example, where there may be an immediate risk to the public), the names or identifying details of those who are arrested or suspected of a crime should not be released to the press or public.”

The press has today announced that a 28-year-old white British man from Rotherham is now in custody regarding the murder of Ann Widdecombe. Clearly, his age, ethnicity, nationality, and place of residence, are identifying details. Given he is now in custody and is hence of no risk to the public, there is absolutely no justification for releasing these details to the public via the world’s press, and nor would this happen in a real case.

The conclusion then, for us inured fakery analysers, is that we are, yet again, watching a movie. A scripted, staged “whodunnit”.

Although it’s possible that Widdecombe is really dead, and the establishment simply decided to capitalise on her death by turning it into (what we are all being strongly encouraged to believe is) a politically motivated assassination, it’s more likely that this reality TV star is fully involved in the performance. World stage characters faking their deaths so they can enjoy retirement under a new identity is certainly nothing new.

It would be the most powerful political act - act being the operative word - of her career if this “murder” became the decisive event for ensuring Reform’s roaring success at both Clacton and the next General Election.

Although Widdecombe served as a Tory MP for many years, she defected to The Brexit Party - as Reform was originally known - in 2019, and served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from 2019-2020.

She then joined Reform in 2023, and served as their Immigration and Justice spokesperson from 2023 until her reported death.

In her last TV appearance, just one day before her reported death, Widdecombe vigorously defended Nigel Farage and his decision to trigger a by-election in Clacton.

Now, as a result of what is strongly rumoured to be a political assassination (although currently, “officials deny” this), all Reform MPs are being given 24-hour security protection, citing fear of similar attacks.

This incident therefore has been a perfectly timed and scripted event to boost Reform’s profile as the “anti-establishment” party yet further - so threatening are they to the status quo that deranged lunatics actually murder their key people!

That’s what we’re supposed to believe, and the “official denial” is just part of manipulating the masses to scream “cover up” (yeah guys, it’s headline news in every paper in the country, some “cover up”), and getting them to further accept Reform as genuinely anti-establishment - “look how the establishment pretends Ann Widdecombe wasn’t killed for her politics, they’re so threatened by Reform they can’t admit the truth!”

Like Charlie Kirk, it seems the perpetrator is going to be revealed as a leftist white person, rather than an immigrant or a Muslim, which is strategically clever. To blame the murder on a non-white or non-Briton would inflame the racial tensions Reform is so keen to distance themselves from, because it loses them votes.

‘Restore’ has been set up to absorb what are seen as Reform’s lunatic fringe, the hard right racists who want to deport everyone who isn’t sufficiently ethnically British, whereas Reform knows adopting such a position, in the multicultural, socially liberal UK, would be electoral suicide.

So, by framing the culprit of Widdecombe’s murder as a white leftist, the establishment tactically keeps the dispute ideological rather than racial, just as happened with Charlie Kirk.

This means that the right-leaning residents of the UK - black, white, and immigrant alike - can all unite against “these evil leftists who hate us for our beliefs” rather than being ruthlessly divided down racial lines.

The “evil leftists” depiction is being eagerly amplified by several high-profile accounts on social media, many of whom have been seen to be revelling in and celebrating Widdecombe’s demise, whilst calling her all sorts of vile names.

Again, this helps enhance the tribalism and unity of the right, as they all band together to condemn these vile, disgusting leftists. As establishment asset, Piers Morgan, put it:

“Seeing the despicably cruel, heartless and abusive way that many people in UK and US have responded to the deaths of conservative politicians, Ann Widdecombe and Lindsey Graham, reminds me that the least kind people on earth are ironically those on the #BeKind woke left.“

Morgan, as I have pointed out on several past occasions, is a seasoned actor with several movie credits to his name, including major Hollywood blockbusters such as World War Z.

Widdecombe, as mentioned earlier, was a reality TV star, featuring in both Celebrity Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing, as well as appearing in the BBC’s renowned Doctor Who series.

Notably, Axel Rudakubana, star of the Southport psyop, had also featured as a Doctor Who character in a BBC advert for Children In Need.

The world, or at least the world as presented to us by the mainstream media and amplified social media accounts, really is a stage.

I began this article with a quote from my July 7th article, so it seems fitting to end with one too:

“In his Allegory of the Cave, Plato illustrated how human perception is often limited to mere illusions - puppets and shadows on the cave walls - and that true knowledge and wisdom requires questioning what we perceive as reality, and accepting that it is, in many cases, not real, but just a manipulated show.

To see the truth, he advised, we must unshackle ourselves from the chains keeping us trapped in the cave, disengage from the distracting theatre, and go outside into the real world.”