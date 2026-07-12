Miri’s Massive Missives

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Mick Wyatt's avatar
Mick Wyatt
8h

Great points Miri, another article to add to your ‘vile ghoul’ series 😄.

A couple of days ago a friend said to me ‘they’ll do anything to try to stop Reform getting in’.

It’s seemingly impossible to stop people from believing ‘the news’ but we have to keep trying so thanks for giving us the ammunition 👍🏻

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1 reply by Miri AF
Doug's avatar
Doug
8h

Lindsey Graham dead? Oh dear.... never mind... why am I smiling?

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