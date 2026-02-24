Miri’s Massive Missives

The Great Clean Up
17h

"You can’t vote your way out of tyranny”

Nope - you cannot.

And that (once again) brings up our dear old departed friend R. Buckminster Fuller who (quite rightly) pointed out that if a system is really broken - don't mess about cycling time and resources fixing it - just chuck the whole thing in the scrap bin - and start afresh building another one that's much better.

The BBC & Emma Thompson. Belong together like a polyp and a suppository.

One of the great moments of this century is seeing her on a 'fracking protest' being comprehensively sprayed with silage from a trailer pulled behind a tractor by a Northern farmer (and a proper farmer - not one mincing about in £200 wellies peddling "fucking good lager").

So RE(Gain/Claim/Fund/Energise/Form/Late/Turn/Tard)* Party carousel (* delete as appropriate) is now so daft - I struggle (quite literally) to maintain any sort of vaguely dignified disposition when it crops up in conversation. I'm laughing uncontrollably up my sleeves so often now I'm starting a crowd-funder for several years dry-cleaning vouchers.

I'm thinking of starting the 'Give it Some Welly' party. Quite apart from our national obsession with these venerable items of apparel, I think the 'tagline' "When you're in the shit - you need a good pair of boots" is something world-weary voters will happily slip into? I haven't got any policies or a manifesto or even a plan - but hey, what the hell...?

Before the whole western world finally sobers up - it could be quite fun to see how it feels actually seeing people take your silly shit seriously and pledge you their vote. Should I also do a turn ballroom dancing with Angela Rippon wearing a pair? Or appear on Breakfast T.V like 'Jessie's Fashion Tips' off the Fast Show? "This year - I will be mainly wearing Le Chameau"?

Sorry for the sudden ripple of flippancy. I find it the best anecdote to what's going on out there in the world of 'governance and leadership'...

Hugh
8hEdited

Thanks for that story, since your last post I half expected you to let us know where Restore was from and headed. I'd viewed a few interviews with Rupert from facebook links, next thing every second post is Restore and all with the same single policy, it's one dimensional and not expanding. I'm a bit gullible when I see hopeful signs but was forewarned by your last post, this one fleshed it out clearly. There's no way any party will be allowed to reverse their agendas. If Rupert's show really grows legs it only takes a couple of bullets to stop it cold. Yet it's fascinating to see how close to the wind they have to sail to keep up to us, they must have brutal plans ready to deploy as the counterpoint.

