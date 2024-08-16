I appreciate everyone who reads and shares my work, but an especial thanks to those who donate or become paid subscribers, as this is the vital lifeblood that sustains my work and enables me to continue to produce it. So thank you :)

Usually when people do “one-off” donations, they do it through the Buy Me A Coffee platform, where I am able to acknowledge it (and monthly subscribers are able to comment here where we can engage).

However, on occasion, people donate directly to my bank account, where it is not possible for me to acknowledge as I don’t have their contact details. So, if you do ever wish to donate to my bank account and would like me to acknowledge your generosity, please put your email address as the reference.

This is not obligatory of course! And if you’d rather not, please do know that I am extremely grateful for your support.

Thank you!