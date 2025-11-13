Miri’s Massive Missives

Vanessa Gray
3h

Very topical and spot on point as always.

Andrew Marsh
2h

Lovely Miri hits the spot yet again.

As a person who has never worked inside the Public Sector but seen the extended whinging sessions from that activity over many years, the events of March 2020 onwards were as close as I'd ever want to be near the N-H-S, amplified by refusal to take the magic potion. Who could forget.....

- The micro-management with massive whopper lies.

- The pettiness with complete lack of empathy.

- The oblique made up rules.

- How the BMA, RCN, MHRA and more threw away what little credibility they had.

As Miri writes, contributions from all is healthy, but mono-culture is definitely not.

