Miri’s Massive Missives

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Sharon Purcell's avatar
Sharon Purcell
8h

Great insight as usual. I listened to a podcast today with retired Colonel Roxanne Towner Watkins who has done a deep dive on Operation Gladio, calls the CIA a terrorist organisation and said that most of the "deep state" are members of the Fabian Society and are all working towards the one world government - you're definitely on the right track. These people are psychopaths - just hope enough people try to head them off

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1 reply by Miri AF
ADRIAN J CONWAY's avatar
ADRIAN J CONWAY
9h

Just one thing that I think may be worth pointing out: if AB graduated in 1991 it would have been in to a very depressed jobs market. This was the peak of early 90s recession so I'm not sure even a Cambridge arts degree would have necessarily been the golden ticket to a high flying job. I suspect he fumbled around for a few years in various odd jobs before deciding what to do. A major employer in East Anglia at that time would have been Bernard Matthews Farms. Complete speculation but given his left wing ant- God views I suspect he worked on the research team there making male turkeys lay eggs and Bernard Matthews' prize herd of bulls produce milk.

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