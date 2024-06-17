With "the experts" finally confirming that the last 'pandemic' was not in fact a pandemic at all (as even those who believe the official statistics admit "Covid" had a mortality rate of just 0.6%), the stage is being set - with weary predictability - for another, much more elaborate panto plague.

True to the tradition of tired-out sequels everywhere, in preparing for this unwanted next instalment, producers are going all-out with sensationalist claims and promises of high-voltage thrills, in order to maintain audience engagement.

Next pandemic may wipe out 50% of those infected!, screams The Mirror

Bird flu warning from scientists who say HALF of infections are fatal!, blares The Daily Mail (in case you don't know what 50% is)

And (of course) EU secures 40 million doses of bird flu vaccine as cases rise

Ah, good old 'cases'. As I'm sure all readers of this site will recall, the "Covid" chapter was far less a 'pandemic' and far more a 'casedemic', where all restrictions and mandates were based solely on numbers of "positive cases", not on how many people had been hospitalised or killed - or were even ill at all.

And, as we know, the diagnosis of a "positive case" using the PCR - the diagnostic instrument routinely used throughout Covid - is completely scientifically meaningless.

As the PCR's own inventor, Nobel Prize-winning scientist, Kary B. Mullis, famously said of his test, "you can [use it to] find almost anything in anybody... It doesn't tell you that you're sick."

PCR test technology relies on amplifying results many times over. If they are amplified less than about 35 times, no-one will test positive. If they are amplified 60 times, everyone will.

So, if you want to create the illusion of "a pandemic", you simply amplify the results many times. If you want to assert the pandemic is over (perhaps to allege a vaccine has "worked") you simply dial down the number of amplification cycles.

That's the cheap parlour trick they relied on in the casedemic that was "Covid", in order to create the illusion of a pandemic (ably aided and abetted by a lot of iatrogenic injury and death caused by Midazolam, Remdisivir, ventilators, and, of course, vaccines).

Realistically, a positive PCR test tells you nothing useful at all about a person's health status, and the test has historical form for creating fake epidemics. As The New York Times reports:

In 2007, the presence of positive PCR tests led staff at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in the USA to falsely believe they were in the midst of a whooping cough (pertussis) epidemic. Nearly 1,000 health care workers at the hospital in Lebanon, New Hampshire, were given a preliminary test and furloughed from work until their results were in; 142 people were told they appeared to have the disease; and thousands were given antibiotics and a vaccine for protection. Hospital beds were taken out of commission, including some in intensive care.

However, nearly a year later, the entire episode was declared a false alarm, since not a single case of whooping cough was confirmed with the definitive test, growing the bacterium, Bordetella pertussis, in the laboratory. Instead, it appears the healthcare workers were probably afflicted with ordinary respiratory diseases like the common cold. According to epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists, this episode occurred because too much faith was placed in a quick and highly sensitive molecular test - the PCR test - that led them astray.

Reflecting on the situation, Dr. Cathy A. Petti, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Utah, said the story had one clear lesson.

"The big message is that every lab is vulnerable to having false positives," Dr. Petti said. "No single test result is absolute and that is even more important with a test result based on PCR."

(This is from a 2007 article that originally was freely available to all to read, but is now paywalled. Funny that...)

And are they using the PCR to test for bird flu?

You betcha!

So, the first thing we can conclude is that there is no "bird flu". By this I am not asserting that members of the avian population never develop the seasonal sniffles, but rather, that this is not a real "infectious disease" that is a threat to humans - because, if it was, they would be able to test for it with a real test, not the fake theatre prop PCR.

Yet if there's no real disease (and I can assure you that there is not: even "the experts" admit the so-called first human death from bird flu actually resulted from other causes), why are "they" so confidently asserting that up to 50% of those "infected" (i.e., who test positive on the PCR) are going to die?

Is it because they know there is going to be a huge upswell of deaths across the world imminently - just as vaccine whistleblowers warned - and so they are setting up a scapegoat to blame them on?

All the credible whistleblowers said that the death toll from the Covid vaccines would really start to show itself 3-5 years post-injection. The vaccines began to be administered at the very end of 2020, so 2024 marks just over three years in.

This would also fit with the predictions of military website, Deagel, that all heavily injected countries would see dramatic population declines come 2025.

(I will just interject here by saying, if you are injected and worried, there are many detox protocols available, so please do look into these. There were also clearly a lot of placebos and otherwise inert shots given out.)

Although there is currently underway a very carefully managed "reveal" regarding some of the vaccine harms (as the modelling documents Covid was based on always said there would be), this PR exercise is very unlikely to ever acknowledge the full scale of injury and death. Rather, a carefully strategised admission that some harm did occur will be submitted as evidence the system "works", e.g., that when a product is defective, it is swiftly recognised and recalled, as per the AstraZeneca vaccine.

It benefits the system to acknowledge a small number of injuries and deaths - whilst continuing to insist these are very rare and the vaccines are generally very safe (even if some useful idiots have completely destroyed their credibility by asserting the vaccines were 100% safe - a lot of them will now exit stage left before having to deal with the consequences).

The establishment will never in a million years acknowledge the true toll these injections have taken, so - if whistleblower predictions are accurate - the ruling classes know a tsunami of jab-induced deaths are imminent and so they need something (other than vaccines) to blame them on.

Enter: bird flu...

The news is already saturated with doom-mongering predictions that another pandemic is "inevitable" and that it will almost certainly come form bird flu.

Not incidentally, as all this fear-mongering ramps up, we are also enduring one of the coldest, wettest, greyest summers on record.

What are the health implications of that?

That we are not building up our vitamin D stores in the summer as we typically would.

Ailments like the flu are more associated with the winter months, because - when we are unable to get natural sunlight and our vitamin D levels therefore fall - we become more susceptible to poor health.

Vitamin D supplementation does not appear to be an adequate substitute for real sunlight.

Please note that low vitamin D levels are also implicated in hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, obesity, multiple sclerosis, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, autism, schizophrenia, asthma, preterm birth, and maternal mortality.

So, if you were a ruthlessly evil ruling class predator determined to wipe out half of humanity, what would you do?

You'd block out the sun and slash their vitamin D levels in the lead up to winter - just as the ruling classes are currently doing via geoengineering.

Hence, after months of a cold, wet summer keeping people indoors, they will come into winter with severely depleted vitamin D levels, the effects of which will greatly undermine their health generally, exacerbating any morbidities they already have - including ones developed post-vaccine.

So, as and when the next "pandemic" is declared, there likely will be a lot of visibly unwell people - more so than in other winters. But not because they caught flu from a bird (or cow, cat, sea lion, mink or whatever other crepuscular creature is said to transmit it).

But rather, because they have been injected with poison multiple times and chronically deprived of the healing sunlight that is vital to robust health.

The ruling classes, however, are nothing if not multitaskers, and they don't stage such serpentine psy-ops as global fake plagues with only one end goal in mind.

So, the grand world stage production that is "bird flu" is not just about culling those pesky useless eaters, but also, about stopping us eating at all... at least, certain foods, which are too good at promoting good health and longevity (the enemy of eugenicists everywhere), such as eggs, dairy, and red meat.

We know the overlords want us off meat and dairy in favour of "plant-based" chemical monstrosities and bugs, but the global population is much enamoured of animal foods, and decades of establishment vegan proselytising have failed to make much of a meaningful dint in global meat and dairy consumption.

Enter once again: bird flu...

We are now being told that millions of chickens, and potentially cows, have to be slaughtered due to being "infected", and animal rights charity PETA has wasted no time in announcing that "slaughterhouses and filthy, severely crowded sheds where chickens are confined in the egg industry are breeding grounds for a host of deadly pathogens that can easily mutate and spread to humans".

In short: the only way to avoid "hosts of deadly pathogens that can easily mutate and spread to humans" is to abolish the meat and dairy industries. The agenda couldn't be more explicit.

Given the amount of news coverage bird flu is already receiving, I don't think we'll have to wait long before "pandemic 2" is declared, and the most likely timelines look to be the last quarter of 2024 / first quarter of 2025.

Nothing 'big' ever happens in the summer months (the "silly season", as it's known in the press), because the bad actors that constitute parliament are off on their jollies, and parliament is not recalled until September. But once ministers are back at work, we can expect to hear how, over the summer, all these evil holidaymakers spread bird flu all over the world and now we have a(nother) pandemic.

Of course, by this point in the UK, we will almost certainly have a Labour government - and the only "opposition" Labour offered during the last fake plague was to assert the Tories hadn't been strict enough, and we needed far more restrictions and mandates to keep us all "safe".

Equally, hard-left agitprop 'Breathtaking' - the highly prominent ITV drama based on the "memoir" of a probable intelligence asset "doctor" - asserted that it was only Tory mismanagement of Covid, e.g., their not taking it seriously enough, that led to so many deaths. A saintly benevolent Labour government would have been so much more draconian and despotic - which is just what we need to save lives!

That will be the script, and the stage is already set.

The good thing about a sequel, though, is that the plot, characters, and conclusion, are all entirely predictable. Covid came as a big surprise, full of unforeseen episode finalés and unexpected plot twists - but Plague 2 will not enjoy the same originality.

We already know how they're going to try to scare, mislead, and coerce us into compliance. We already recognise the theatre props and product placements they'll use to try to convince us there really is a plague, you know! (Masks, tests, Scotch Eggs.)

And, as such, we know how to respond - with the resistance now much bigger and much more coordinated than it was in 2020.

So now is not the time to panic, but to prepare: get time in the sun whenever you can, get on a detox protocol if you've had any injections, and consider getting a chicken coop...

And, to refer to the title of this piece, remember what the phrase "one flew over the cuckoo's nest" implies: that, even when you're surrounded by lunacy, literally living in a mental asylum, there is always the chance to escape; that, no matter what curtailments are put in place, freedom never really dies, and is always still there, ready and waiting, for those brave enough to take it.